Kathleen Marie Dubbelde

Kathleen Marie Dubbelde, 89, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully the morning of September 2, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.

A private burial service will be held at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bethalto, with Pastor Wade Helmkamp officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.