Kathryn Ann Chester

Kathryn Ann Chester (nee Long), 71, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by friends and family.

A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jason Stone will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.