Kathryn Irene Logan

Kathryn Irene Logan, 79, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The family will hold a memorial service from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Avenue in Alton.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.