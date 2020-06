Kathryn Lyn Haring

Kathryn Lyn Haring, 61, of Livingston, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

A carcade memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A private graveside service will take place at Valley View Cemetery.