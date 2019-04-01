Kathryn "Teensie" Beatrice (Ellison) Hensley

Kathryn “Teensie” Beatrice (Ellison) Hensley, 69, of Granite City, departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Granite City. Kathryn was born to the late Lester Nile Ellison and Ruby Delores (Bench) Ellison on September 22, 1949, in Silver City, N.M.

Teensie was united in marriage to Jerry Lynn Hensley on July 3, 1971, in Koshkonong, Mo., and to this union two sons were born. Teensie spent her working years as an Administrative Assistant for Mercer Insurance and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend.

Teensie leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Jerry Hensley, of Granite City; two sons, Christopher Hensley of Granite City and Jeffrey Hensley of Granite City; two brothers, Butch Ellison and wife, Betty, of Salem, Ark., and Junior Ellison and wife, Shirley, of West Plains, Mo.; four sisters, Ann Kish and husband, Frank, of Salem, Ark., Janice Hensley of Salem, Ark., Nova Morgan and husband, Gene, of Pomona, Mo., and Edna York and husband, Joie, of Mammoth Spring, Ark.; many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Honey Owens), infant sister (Ruby Jean Ellison), three nephews (Larry Andrews, Jimmy Flood and Brian Flood), mother-in-law (Polly Hensley), father-in-law (Cloyce Hensley), brother-in-law (Larry Hensley) and brother-in-law (Bob Evans).

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas, with Pastor Rick Hensley officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Barker Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Sturgeon Cemetery in Camp, Ark. Pallbearers are Ted Carter, Jeremy Stone, Barry Abney, Robert Delargy, Kenny Ellison and Evert Ellison. Honorary pallbearers are River Galbraith, Blake Hensley, Hunter Delargy, Jeremy Andrews, Brett Hanner, Ryan Hollis and Little Gary. Memorials may be made to the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark. Guests may sign an online registry at barkerfuneral.com.