Kathy A. Poston

Kathy A. Poston, 67, of Granite City, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, at the funeral chapel. Kathy will be laid to rest next to Danny at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.