Kay W. Whitten

Kay W. Whitten, 84, of Godfrey, died at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home.

Visitation will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at noon Sunday, November 24, at Alton Cemetery.