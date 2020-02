Keith Douglas Schulze, 56, ascended to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland. 

Celebration of life services will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland. Interment will be at a later date at McCubbins Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.