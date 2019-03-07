Keith Eugene Huff, 91, of Bethalto, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the First Baptist Church in Wood River.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
