Keith Hardwick

Keith Clinton Hardwick, 77, of Wellsville, Mo., formerly of Carrollton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Troy Manor in Troy, Mo.

Mr. Hardwick was born May 8, 1942, in Carrollton, a son of James (Jim) Schuyler and Lucille Velma (Garrison) Hardwick.

He was a 1960 graduate of Carrollton High School.

On August 18, 1962, he married Sylvia Lee Noble, sharing over 40 years together. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2003.

Keith worked as a stock boy in Carrollton and worked his way to grocery store manager in many stores, including Aldi in Jacksonville, Ill., and A&P in Massachusetts. Before moving to the Northeast, he worked at the Jacksonville Journal Courier in Illinois as their circulation manager. At the end of his career, he managed convenience stores including Family Tree Pantry Manager in Jacksonville, Ill.

He was a member of the Wellsville United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Wellsville, Mo., and the Moose Lodge in Illinois.

Keith was an avid collector of miniature classic cars as well as gold leaf dishes. He loved John Wayne, from his movies to any memorabilia.

Keith is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Page Kimberly and Darin Hardwick, of Wellsville, Mo.; oldest daughter, Joy Christine Hardwick of Chicago, Ill.; three grandchildren, Skyler Ross Hanley and wife, Paige, of Fredericksburg, Va., Megan Joy Hanley of Los Angeles, Calif., and Stephanie Page Hanley and fiancé, Ryan Elledge, of Florissant, Mo.; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Karen Hardwick of Manchester, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hardwick of Jerseyville.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, James Schuyler Hardwick Jr.; his parents, James and Lucille Hardwick; wife, Sylvia Lee Hardwick; and his brother, Bob Hardwick of Jerseyville.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Myers Funeral in Wellsville, Mo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 E. Bates St., Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.