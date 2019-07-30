Larry Keith Rutter, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born September 28, 1950 in Granite City, a son of the late Lawrence and Margaret “Maxine” (Wyatt) Rutter. He married Christine M. (Doeller) Rutter on December 18, 1982 in St. Louis and she survives. He retired in 2013 from Canteen Vending after many years of dedicated service as a driver. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Wood River Eagles and proud member of the Teamster’s Local #688 in St. Louis. He loved watching sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and Blues Hockey. He enjoyed his years of bowling and playing pool and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie Ann and Paul Brewer of Pocahontas and Kelly and Curtis McGarity of Highland; four grandchildren, Jessica Hussey, Justin Martin, Keith McGarity and Claire McGarity; five great grandchildren, Aria, Mason, J.J., Teddy and Hanna; one brother, Dennis (Phil) Cruse of Granite City; five sisters, Donna (Mike Allison) Ifland of Granite City, Faith (Steve) Helton of Florida, Bev (Rob) Henley of Collinsville, Lt. Col. Theresa (Lt. Col. John) Turner of Michigan and Cindy DeGonia of Granite City; brother-in-law, David Payne of Bethalto; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce (Ted) Brazel and Sandy Payne.In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Lt. Col. John Turner will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of floral tributes, the family wishes memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com