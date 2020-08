Kelly Scheldt

Kelly Scheldt, 52, of Jerseyville, passed away unexpectedly at 9:07 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his residence.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home and mask are required. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 24, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.