Kem Arthur Wuellner

Kem Arthur Wuellner, 68, of Godfrey, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on September 7, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on July 2, 1952, in Alton, the son of Arthur and Margaret (Gorman) Wuellner.

Kem married Jeanne Buehne on August 30, 1987, at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville. She survives.

Kem was employed with Boeing for 37 years, where he worked as a financial analyst. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and belonged to the Alton Hog Chapter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Katie (Paul) Krueger of Alton; a son, Michael Wuellner of Collinsville; a daughter, Amy Wuellner of Alton; a son, Adam Wuellner of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Evelyn Funk, Jonah Krueger, Samuel Krueger and Brooke Krueger; and two special sisters, Roxie and Jeanne.

Kem was preceded in death by his parents.

Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

There will be a funeral Mass at St. Mary’s at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation of Southern IL, Hope Animal Rescue or Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolence, guestbook and funeral services can be viewed at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com