Kenneth “Ken” Danridge

Kenneth “Ken” Danridge, 58, of Shiloh, Ill., passed away at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville from ALS.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East in Fairview Heights. Rev. Michael Wooton will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.