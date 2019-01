Kenneth “Kenny” A. Brooks

Kenneth “Kenny” A. Brooks, 73, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 19, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A private family burial will take place at a later date.