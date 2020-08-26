Kenneth “Kenny” Weber, age 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis. He was born April 22, 1936, in Granite City, the son of the late Frederick “Pete” & Irene (Sliva) Weber. Kenny was self-employed farmer in Edwardsville for many years. He married Loretta Vasiloff on September 1, 1956, in Edwardsville, she preceded him in death on July 16, 2017.

He is survived by three sons, Patrick Weber of Edwardsville, Paul Weber & wife Lori of Lincoln, Illinois, Timothy Weber & wife Kathy of Bethalto, Illinois; four daughters, Jan Starrett & husband Ed of Edwardsville, Cathy Wieseman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joyce Noonan & husband Thomas of Edwardsville, June Houston & husband Robert of Edwardsville. Fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren; one brother, Alan Weber of Garland, Texas; three sisters, Joan Hayes of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Elizabeth McGee & husband Kem of Belleview, Washington, & Elaine Heras & husband Miguel of Tigard, Oregon. He was a long-time member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Kenny and his wife Loretta were involved with T.E.C. and did marriage & engagement encounters for many years. There will be no visitation and a private family funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, at St. Boniface with the Very Reverend Jeffery Goeckner & Deacon Dan Corbett officiating. He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 28, 2020. The family request memorials to St. Boniface or Masses. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.