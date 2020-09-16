Kenneth “Woody” Wittrock

Kenneth “Woody” Wittrock, 74 of Edwardsville, IL formerly of White Heath, IL passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 20, 1946 in Sycamore, IL to Henry Fred August and Freda Caroline (Schroeder) Wittrock. Kenneth served his country in the United States Air Force and the Illinois Army National Guard, from which he retired with the rank of Command Sergeant Major after 26 years of service. Kenneth was employed as a construction engineer at Danville Steel for most of his career until he retired in 2001. He married Laura Hardin on July 31, 1982. He was a past member of the American Legion in Monticello, IL and an active member of A.B.A.T.E. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, wood working, model trains, coffee at McDonalds with his friends and, most of all, spending time with his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife Laura Wittrock of Edwardsville; daughter, Christina (Sara) Hardin of O’Fallon, IL; granddaughters, Kathryn and Alison; brother, David (Pat) Wittrock of TX; sister in law, Judy Wittrock of Dover, IL and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Wittrock.

Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.