Kenneth Carlisle

Kenneth W. Carlisle, 77, of Bethalto, graduated with his loving family by his side at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastors Tim Naylor and Austin Carlisle will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.