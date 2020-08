Kenneth Dillinger

Kenneth J. Dillinger, 86, of Wood River, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services and burial with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Jon Sander will officiate.

Marks Mortuary is handling arrangements.