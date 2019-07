Kenneth E. Hall

Kenneth E. Hall, 89, of South Roxana, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be performed. A private family graveside service will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.