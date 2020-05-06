Kenneth G. Barnes
Kenneth G. Barnes, age 74, of Godfrey, passed away May 3, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
