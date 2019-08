Kenneth James “Jim” McCurley

Kenneth James “Jim” McCurley, 79, of Godfrey, passed away at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, September 2, at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey, with Father Steve Janoski as celebrant. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.