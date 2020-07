Kenneth Killebrew

Kenneth C. Killebrew, 94, of Alton, passed away December 20, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

His cremains will be laid to rest alongside his wife in a graveside memorial service to be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana with military honors.

