Kenneth Leroy Weaver Sr., 85, of Swansea and formerly of Granite City and Maryville, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 23. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Edwardsville.