Kenneth Orender

Kenneth Orender, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.

He was born July 9, 1957, in Granite City to Martha “Glodean” (Dix) Orender and the late Robert Allen Orender.

Kenneth was an over-the-road truck driver.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a significant other, Paula Hopper of Granite City; a son, Michael Van Allen Orender of Nashville, Tenn.; two grandsons, Wyatt and Ely Orender of Pocahontas, Ill.; and a brother, Dewayne Orender of Granite City.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Gene Orender.

Services are private.

