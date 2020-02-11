Harold Fleiger Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Jr.

Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Jr., age 59, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Ken was born in Alton on December 9, 1960. He was the son of Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Sr. and Roberta Nuehs.

Ken married the love of his life, Gigi Moran, October 26, 1985, in Valencia, Calif.

Ken did civil engineering and architectural work. He loved all sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping, fishing, and taking long walks with his wife. He loved sharing his faith with others and studying the Bible.

Ken is survived by his mother, Roberta Nuehs of Port Richey, Fla.; his wife, Gigi; three sons, Ken of Spokane, Wash.; Korey and (fiancée, Beverly) of Malibu, Calif.; Kole and (Alyssa) of Syracuse, N.Y.; two daughters, Aurianna of Spokane, Wash., and Mikayla and (Grant) Blomgren of Spokane, Wash.; his sisters, Debbie and (Dave) Tavernier of Allentown, Pa.; Becky and (John) Greer of Godfrey, and Carolyn and (Tom) Yinger of Alton, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Ken’s father, Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Sr., passed away February 1, 2020.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, 3986 Humbert Road in Alton.