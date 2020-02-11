Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Sr.

Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Sr. passed from this life the afternoon of February 1, 2020, in Hudson, Fla., after a yearlong physical battle that began with a fall and subsequent surgeries. Kenny Sr. was 86, married May 14, 1960, only three months and 13 days shy of celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary with his lifelong love, Roberta, when he passed. In his final year, he was cared for by his son, daughters, son-in-laws, daughter-in-law and the steadfast vigil of his wife, Roberta.

Kenny Sr. was born on September 6, 1933, in Wood River. He was born to Herman and Ruby (Weber) Nuehs. He was the baby of the family with two older sisters, Doris Gerard and Esther Fowler.

Kenny Sr. and Roberta had four children, Debbie, Kenny Jr., Becky and Carolyn. After raising their children in Bethalto and retiring from the Alton Post Office in 1988, Kenny Sr. and Roberta retired to Port Richey, Fla., where he lived out the remainder of his life.

Kenny Sr. was preceded in death by his father, mother, both of his sisters and his sister-in-law Betty Reinke. His only son, Kenny Jr., preceded him in death just 11 days prior to his own home-going. What a glorious surprise he had waiting for him in heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Riley) Nuehs, three daughters, daughter-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members; daughter Debbie (David) Tavernier of Allentown, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin and Heather; great-grandchildren, Jack, Hunter, Taylor and Ethan; David’s daughter Brandi and her children Kennedi and Camdyn; daughter Becky (John) Greer of Godfrey; grandchildren, David Hartweger, Matthew (Leah) Hartweger, Tim Hartweger (girlfriend, Ashley) and Ryan Wiita; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Henry, Eddie, Evelyn, Daphne, and Charlette; daughter Carolyn (Tom) Yinger of Alton; grandchildren, Keith (Julie), Ashley (Jeff) McAleenan, Joshua (Tiffany), Zachariah, James (fiancée, Jessica), Amber (Brandon) Bryant and Amy; great-grandchildren, Trip, Nate (fiancée, Marrissa), Laiha, Chloe, Isaac, Ellie, Barrett, Vanellope, Ezekiel, Brooke, Gavin, Annabella, Lincoln, Emma and Adabelle; great-great-grandchild Breccan; daughter-in-law Gigi Nuehs of Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren, Kenneth J., Korey (fiancée, Beverly), Kole (Alyssa), Aurianna and Mikayla (Grant) Blomgren.

Kenneth Sherman Nuehs Sr. will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on February 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, 3986 Humbert Road in Alton.