Kenneth Woodworth Jr., 59, of Glen Carbon, passed away at his home Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Greg Dickerman officiating. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 10, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.