Kent Charles Patterson

Kent Charles Patterson, 57, of Moro, went to be with the Lord at 1:09 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home in Bethalto, with Pastor Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.