Kent Eberhart

Kent Michael Eberhart, 61, of Alton, was called to his Godly home on October 20, 2019, surrounded with the love of family and friends.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, where a Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.