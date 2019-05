Keri Loberg Lane

Keri Loberg Lane, 45, of East Alton, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until memorial services at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Douglas Moore will officiate.