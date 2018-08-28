Kerry H. Pitt

Kerry H. Pitt, 73, of Holiday Shores, passed away at 2:47 p.m. Monday, August 27, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at Lovejoy Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Road in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the church. Pastor Daniel Ervin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.