Kevin Daniel Brenner

Kevin Daniel Brenner, 57, of Alton, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. A private burial will be Saturday, April 6, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton are in charge of arrangements.