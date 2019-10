Kevin Elaine (George) Wickenhauser

Kevin Elaine (George) Wickenhauser, 70, of Godfrey, passed away unexpectedly at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, followed by burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. at Bluff City Grill in Alton.