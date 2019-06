Kevin Glenn Cripps

Kevin Glenn Cripps, 56, of Granite City, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Word of Life Tabernacle, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, with Rev. Crippen officiating.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.