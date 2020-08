Kevin Kattelman

Kevin Kattelman, 59, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, having lived life to the fullest.

A visitation will be held 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, August 26, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn. A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.