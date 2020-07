Kevin Lee Copley

Kevin Lee Copley, 64, of Brighton died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.