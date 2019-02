Kim R. Sickbert

Kim R. Sickbert, 76, of Moro, passed away at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo., surrounded by his family.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at noon Saturday, February 23, at the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ, 662 S. Bellwood in East Alton. Private family burial will be Monday, February 25, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.