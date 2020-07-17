Kimberly Ann Harrick

Kimberly Ann Harrick died peacefully, surrounded by family, of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 51.

To protect the health of those Kim loved, a private funeral will be held for immediate family by invitation only. For all others, the service will be videotaped for viewing, with plans to release it on Facebook. We plan to hold a vibrant celebration of Kim’s life when it is safe to gather in groups as large as her love welcomed.

