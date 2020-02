On February 11, 2020, Kimberly Ann Meyer, loving wife, mother, and sister passed away at home in Jerseyville at the age of 53, with her family by her side.

The visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels. Burial will follow at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle.