Kimberly Ann (Miller) Levart

Kimberly Ann (Miller) Levart, 56, of Granite City, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Kim deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.