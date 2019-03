Kimberly Brandt, 62, of Godfrey, died at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home.

Graveside memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.