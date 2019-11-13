Kimberly D. “Kim” Jackson

Kimberly D. “Kim” Jackson, 45, of Godfrey, passed away at 9:01 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Born October 31, 1974, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., she was the daughter of Jane (Tripp) Nimmo and her husband, Gary, of Godfrey; and Gary Jackson and his wife, Linda, of Jonesboro, Ill. Kim grew up in Dongola, Ill., and Godfrey and received her associate’s degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. Kim was a kind and loving person. Kim will live on in spirit through the many people she helped as an organ donor.

Along with her parents, she is survived by a brother, Kenneth C. Jackson (Jennifer Lane) of Bethalto; a sister, Cynthia J. Billings (Craig) of Godfrey, five stepsisters, Leslie Huber (Steve) of Wood River, Jen Nimmo of Carlinville, Susan Mefford (Jeff) of Godfrey, Debbie Jones (Mike Barnett) of Lake of Egypt, Ill., and Amy Jones (Jonathon Schott) of St. Louis.

Her pride and joy were her nieces and nephews whom she helped raise, Elizabeth Spicer (Jeffrey), their three children (Kayden, Kailey and Korbin), Hunter Billings, Megan Jackson, Cort Jackson, Andrew Watts, Seth, Joel and Noah Mefford, Ali Meyers (Zack), and their three children (Elleyana, Aaliyah and Luna), Alexis Allen (Dalton), and their two children (Adaline and Silas). She is also survived by her boyfriend, Josh Simpson, of Jerseyville; uncles, Roger Jackson of Anna, Ill., Ronald Jackson (Linda) of Karbers Ridge, Ill.; aunts, Doris Whiteside (Wayne) of Dongola, Ill., and Pam Gee (Jeff) of Carterville, Ill.

A private celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mid-America Transplant.

