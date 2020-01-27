Kimberly Maggart

Kimberly J. Maggart, 59, of Alton, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care Center.
Cremation rites were accorded and no services are scheduled.
Marks Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
