Kodi Thomas Van Voorst, 25, of Granite City, died Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Granite City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:45 a.m. Monday, February 4, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Pastor Steven Gray will preside. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 4, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors for the decorated Kuwait Army veteran.