Kristopher Timothy Krollman

Kristopher Timothy Krollman, 35, of Alton, passed away November 11, 2019, in Pontoon Beach.

Memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service with speakers from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the River of Life Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.