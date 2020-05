Krysta M. Bricker

Krysta M. Bricker, 28, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, while under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be private. A sunset burial will follow at Short Cemetery. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.