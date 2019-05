Kyle Mason Durham, 37, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home in Godfrey.

Visitation will begin at noon Saturday, June 1, until a 4 p.m. eulogy service with family and friends at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Highland City Cemetery in Highland, with full military honors.