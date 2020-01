L. William “Bill” Wrenn Jr.

L. William “Bill” Wrenn Jr., 58, of Moro, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.