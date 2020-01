Lana C. Tuck

Lana C. Tuck, 66, of West Alton, Mo., passed away at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.